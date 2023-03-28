Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

