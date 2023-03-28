Aptose Biosciences Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.