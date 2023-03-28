Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
Applied UV Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94.
Applied UV Company Profile
