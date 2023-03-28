Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

