Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE AFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 70,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

