Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $640,817.89

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $640,817.89 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform."

