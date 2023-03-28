Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 51,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

