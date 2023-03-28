Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 315,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

