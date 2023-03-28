Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. 1,902,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,120. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

