Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,141,000. Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 655,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 255,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. 290,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,686. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

