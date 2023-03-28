Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 179,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,971. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.33 and a 200 day moving average of $274.02. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $301.63.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

