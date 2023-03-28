Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.99. 51,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,665. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

