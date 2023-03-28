Apeiron RIA LLC Has $708,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,096. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

