Apeiron RIA LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,854. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $604.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

