Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI remained flat at $88.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,432,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,237. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

