Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after buying an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 120,295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 679,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS IGHG traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. 22,632 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.