Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 3,146 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. 410,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

