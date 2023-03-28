Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 23,201 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 866.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 393,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

