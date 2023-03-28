Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $304.97 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $304.97 million and approximately $29.13 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00204507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,269.70 or 1.00062414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03051407 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $40,487,096.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.