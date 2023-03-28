Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 4.57% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVES. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.