Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases Shares of 9,264 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

