Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.26 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,777,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

