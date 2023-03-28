Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 431,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,645 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,820 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 711,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $79.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

