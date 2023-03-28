Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys Shares of 8,540 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

