Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $5.88

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Traeger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 87.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,286,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 600,289 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Traeger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Stock Performance

About Traeger

NYSE:COOK opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.