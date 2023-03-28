Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $2,872.83

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,872.83.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

