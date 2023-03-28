Analysts Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Target Price at $1,530.83

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,547.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($22.73) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUK opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

