Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $248.75

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.75.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.63. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

