Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.11

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Amplifon Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56.
About Amplifon
Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
