AMH Equity Ltd Cuts Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the period. TravelCenters of America comprises 6.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TA stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

