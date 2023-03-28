Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.19. The stock had a trading volume of 252,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,683. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

