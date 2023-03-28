American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

Featured Stories

