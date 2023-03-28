AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.96

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.96 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 136795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
