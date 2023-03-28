Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.84. 985,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

