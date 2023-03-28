Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OMI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 127,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $989.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

