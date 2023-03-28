Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC traded down $5.52 on Tuesday, hitting $368.50. 317,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

