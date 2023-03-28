Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $534,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.62. 1,253,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,188. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.18.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

