Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

