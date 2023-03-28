Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.93. The stock had a trading volume of 370,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

