Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,438. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.