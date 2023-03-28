Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 502,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,566. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

