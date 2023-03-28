Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.07. The stock had a trading volume of 503,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

