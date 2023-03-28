ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REIT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

