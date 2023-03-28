Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

