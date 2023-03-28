Alliance Global Partners Cuts One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target to $5.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About One Stop Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.