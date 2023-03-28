Alliance Global Partners Cuts One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target to $5.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
