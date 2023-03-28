Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,561,000 after buying an additional 454,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 96,769 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Alkermes by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

