Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Golden Green Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 7.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after buying an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,604,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. 259,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

