Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.27

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 39001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

