Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.60 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

