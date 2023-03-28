Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.98.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

